Previewing the Chokecherry Festival in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN — The 2024 Chokecherry Festival in Lewistown, Montana, is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

Celebrating its rich tradition of community and local flavor, the festival will take over Main Street on Saturday, September 7 with events running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thousands will gather to enjoy everything that makes this festival special.

Nearly eight blocks of booths lining Main Street, featuring a wide variety of artisans, craftsmen, musicians and local food trucks with vendors offering everything from local crafts to delicious cherry-themed treats.

“It's kind of one of them get-togethers where you come in a lot of times just to see some people that you haven't seen all year,” said one person who takes part in the car show.

“People from the community can bring in different categories — culinary articles, cookies, cakes, candies, beverages, jellies and jams,” another participant told MTN.

You won’t want to miss the legendary Choke Cherry Pit spitting contest where competitors of all ages will see who can spit their pit the farthest. You also won’t want to miss the car show.

But it's not just about food and fun. There's also live music, a 5K run, and even a parade to celebrate the community spirit.

Whether you're a Lewistown local or just passing through the show, Cherry Festival offers something for everyone.

Click here to visit the event website.