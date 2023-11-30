Santa arrives in Missoula; holidays on Higgins kicks off downtown

MISSOULA — Santa Claus is coming to town!

The 21st Annual Holidays on Higgins — formerly known as Parade of Lights — is set to place on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Santa will arrive in Downtown Missoula at 11 a.m. at the Missoula Public Library on his horse-drawn carriage. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for “take your own” photos from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Families are encouraged to get in line early and no later than 2:30 p.m.

More than 20 downtown businesses will host festive activities for children all day on Saturday. Click here to view a full list of activities.

Holidays on Higgins will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with burn barrels, carolers, and festive drink specials courtesy of the Rhinoceros Bar.

Stationary floats and tents will line Higgins Avenue from Broadway to the XXXX’s.

Additionally, the Missoula Makers Collective Market, boasting over 30 vendors, will be offering a diverse array of holiday goods.

Just before Santa embarks on his journey back to the North Pole, he’ll join carolers and festival attendees at 6 p.m. for the magical Tree Lighting Ceremony.