Summer Saturdays at Missouri Headwaters State Park

Montana's state parks offer lots of year-round opportunities to recreate and be outside with those opportunities increasing at some parks during the summer thanks to special events.

Missouri Headwaters State Park sits at the actual headwaters of the Missouri River where you can walk in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark and trace the importance of this area to the earliest inhabitants.

Now that the summer season is just about here, there are even more activities available.

“We also have summer programs. And here at Missouri Headwaters State Park, we've got a great lineup of speakers, musicians, and events happening this summer,” noted FWP spokesman Morgan Jacobsen. “So, starting June 8th we will have a program each Saturday until the middle of August.

Summer begins with the music of Rob Quiist and is followed by speakers and events as diverse as the area itself.

Jacobsen encourages everyone to come out early, enjoy all the park has to offer and then plan to be back at the office near the main entrance by 7 p.m.

“Each event is free. It’s open to the public. They're family friendly and then each event -- as long as weather permits -- wraps up with a smores roast at a campfire,” Jacobsen said. “So, it’s super fun great to bring the family and enjoy these events and really learn more about this special part of the state and specifically the headwaters area.

Jacobsen also notes many of Montana's state parks offer similar summer activities. Visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/park-activities to find out what other activities are available.