Tips for huckleberry hunting in Western Montana

MISSOULA - Just like America runs on Dunkin’, Montana runs on huckleberries.

It’s no secret that these little purple berries draw in tourists and locals alike.



You can find huckleberry shakes, jams, flavored popcorn, and many more treats in coffee shops and grocery stores.

But, since these berries don't grow on farms, foraging for huckleberries can be a fun summer activity that will afford you the opportunity to make your own tasty creations.

Emily Brown/MTN News Foraging for huckleberries can be a fun summer activity that will afford you the opportunity to make your own tasty creations.

Reporter Emily Brown caught up with anchor Jill Valley’s dog caretaker, Jenn Porter, to see her secret huckleberry picking spot.

“Sometimes I come up here by myself and sometimes I bring dogs with me,” Porter said as Jill's dogs ran by.

The dogs would frequently plop themselves down in the bushes and chomp away on berries.

While it may be easy for puppies Finley and Joe to find huckleberry bushes, it can be difficult to spot the small berries unless you know what type of plant to look for.

“Sometimes the bushes have like some red on it,” Porter noted.

"The huckleberry is a fruit native to the northwest that can be found in Montana as well as Idaho, Wyoming, and Washington. This small berry grows on mountainous bushes and is smaller than a blueberry, and darker in color as well. The darker the berry the sweeter." - Destination Missoula

Porter shared, “People have told me a little key is to look underneath the leaf and sometimes that’s where the darker ones are.”

She also warns that once you start picking, you may not be able to stop,

“Some friends and I came up here and started picking them [years ago] and ever since then I’ve been addicted to huckleberries," Porter told MTN News.

According to Destination Missoula, huckleberries are normally in season from late July to early September.

However, this year, they are getting ripe early. So, know what berries are edible and head out with a bucket to grab some.