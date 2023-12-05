Under the Big Sky returning to Whitefish in July

WHITEFISH — Under the Big Sky is returning to Whitefish for the fifth year.

The iconic music festival brings around 20,000 people to the area every year to hear the greatest country, folk, rock and bluegrass music from big stars and local artists.

This year's show takes place from July 12 through July 14 and will be headlined by Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and the Turnpike Troubadours.

There will also be numerous Montana performers from the Flathead, Missoula and Bozeman.

Tickets go on sale December 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. Click here for additional information.

2024 Under the Big Sky Festival line-up:

