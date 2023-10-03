Philadelphia journalist shot and killed in his home

A freelance journalist and former city employee was shot and killed at his Philadelphia home early Monday.

The Philadelphia Police Department said officers responded to the residence of 39-year-old Josh Kruger at 1:30 a.m. and found him shot seven times in the chest and abdomen.

Kruger was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time, police told Scripps News. A weapon was not recovered.

Kruger previously worked for a number of news outlets, including the Philadelphia City Paper, Philadelphia Weekly, The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Philadelphia Citizen. The Inquirer said Kruger covered some of Philly's most vulnerable residents for its own and other publications.

LGBTQ+ publication The Advocate magazine reported that Kruger was a gay man who wrote for the magazine's sister publication, Plus. Many of Kruger's articles focused on the LGBTQ+ community, homelessness and living with HIV.

The journalist worked in several departments for the city, including the mayor's office, the Office of Homeless Services and the Department of Public Health, according to The Advocate.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke out following the news of Kruger's passing.

"Shocked and saddened by Josh Kruger's death. He cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident in his public service and writing," the mayor said in a statement.

"Our administration was fortunate to call him a colleague, and our prayers are with everyone who knew him," he added.

District Attorney Larry Krasner also released a statement.

"Josh Kruger lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities – particularly unhoused people living with addiction. As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, it was encouraging to see Josh join the Kenney administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services," Krasner said.

"Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story. As with all homicides, we will be in close contact with the Philadelphia Police as they work to identify the person or persons responsible so that they can be held to account in a court of law. I extend my deepest condolences to Josh's loved ones and to all those mourning this loss," said the district attorney.

An investigation remains ongoing.

