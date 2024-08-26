Campaigns start 10-week march toward Election Day

For the next 10 weeks, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will crisscross the country as they make their case to voters.

Harris is trying to ride a wave of momentum after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago while Trump is hoping to get some energy back after independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed him.

The first major event for Trump and Harris is their debate, which is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Philadelphia. Trump has been pushing for additional debates, and the Harris team is open to scheduling a second one in October, but nothing is set yet.

The vice presidential candidates will also meet on the debate stage. JD Vance and Tim Walz are scheduled to debate on Oct. 1.

But by that time, voting will already be underway. Early voting kicks off in a handful of states on Sept. 20.

Off the campaign trail, Trump has another day scheduled in September. On Sept. 18, he is due to be sentenced in his New York hush-money case. However, there is a possibility that the sentencing hearing could be delayed until after the election.

In May, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. His sentence, which is up to Judge Juan Merchan, could range anywhere from probation to four years in prison.