Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says Tim Walz could galvanize, unify a new group of voters

A graduate of New York University, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was elected to the office in 2013 and ran the city for eight years. As he spoke to Scripps News on Wednesday from Chicago, he said he felt a heightened buzz of excitement at the DNC.

De Blasio said Trump's campaign should push for a change of course with former President Donald Trump's language if they want to win this election.

He said personal attacks on Harris aren't working, and said it will "ring untrue" with women voters.

"I think that it is great that we have a tough prosecutor at the top of our ticket," he said of Harris. "Both in juxtaposition to Donald Trump and his felony convictions, but also people want to know that the president of the United States cares about fighting crime, and Kamala Harris, unlike pretty much any nominee we've seen before, can literally say she has been an expert, a leader in criminal justice."

For Scripps News' full interview with former Mayor Bill de Blasio, click on the video above.