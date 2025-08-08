Trump replacing original pick for IRS commissioner

President Donald Trump is replacing IRS Commissioner Billy Long, Scripps News has learned.

President Trump announced in December that he would nominate Long to head the IRS. The U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination, 53-44, on June 12.

No reason was given for Long's departure. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will now serve as acting commissioner of the IRS.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Long represented Missouri’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2023. While in Congress, he co-sponsored a Republican-backed bill that called for abolishing the IRS.

Before his time in elected office, Long worked as an auctioneer and talk radio host.

Since President Trump took office, the IRS has been in the crosshairs as his administration has reshaped the federal government.

An email shared with Scripps News in April indicated the IRS was cutting 80% of the 200 employees in its Office of Civil Rights and Compliance.

The Associated Press reported the Trump administration planned to cut 25% of all IRS staff this year.

