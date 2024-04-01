Polson Fire responds to single family home fire

POLSON-Earlier today Polson Rural Fire was dispatched to Eagle Crest Drive for a reported structure fire.

When units arrived they found a single-family home with a fully engulfed attached garage and extension to both the home and a vehicle outside. Residents of the home were able to self-evacuate with several of their pets. The were no injuries reported to home-owners, one pet is unaccounted for. There were no fire-related injuries reported by any emergency personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.