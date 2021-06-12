11-year-old Kalispell boy donates hair to Wigs for Kids

KALISPELL — Conor Rogers is an 11-year-old boy in Kalispell who donated more than 12 inches of his hair to Wigs for Kids, and he says he saw his father’s friend donate hair, so he thought why not join.

“I was just like let's grow my hair and donate it,” Conor said Friday.

He says he loves to help those children in need of hair for wigs.

“Feels good that like someone else that has cancer or a disorder that lost all of their hair, can they actually have hair and my hair, and it makes me feel very good,” said Conor.

Conor’s mom, Meghan Sistok, says he has always been a compassionate child, and donating the hair he started to take a liking to, really proved it.

"He mentioned that he really likes his hair now and, like, his sister gave him an out and said, 'Well, you don't have to cut it,' and he even today he says, ‘no, I said, I was going to do it and I'm going to do it’,” said Sistok.

Wigs for Kids works with licensed hair technicians like Lindsey Komenda, a hair stylist at Amore’ Salon, to provide children who are losing their hair due to illnesses with custom-fitted wigs.

“It's really important because the children don't have the proper sizing and various other things of a more traditional fitted wig that you could purchase, so that they have to be custom made,” said Komenda.

Komenda says she views hair donations as the perfect way to allow suffering children a little bit of normalcy.

“Helping you guide them make them feel wonderful, and you keep them feeling normal, through a really hard and difficult time,” said Komenda.

Sistok says she is overjoyed with Conor's decision.

“I'm very proud of you,” she said.

To find more information about Wigs for Kids you can visit their website here.