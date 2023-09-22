Arlee High School National Honor Society students supporting younger kids in need

ARLEE — Childhood hunger is a problem that impacts every corner of the country.

In fact, Feeding America — a program that works to provide meals to people in need — estimates that 9 million kids in the U.S. are food insecure.

Here in Montana, those statistics show one out of every eight children faces hunger.

Before class is out on Thursday afternoons for the three-day weekends in Arlee, National Honor Society students drop bags of non-perishable food off in other students' backpacks.

These kids are privately noted as needing extra support over the longer weekends.

Emily Brown/MTN News National Honor Society students from Arlee High School discreetly drop off non-perishable goods in other kids' backpacks.

The pre-packaged bags, which contain items from soup to oatmeal, come from the Missoula Food Bank. The Arlee Food Bank brings them over to the school and the kids do the rest.

NHS advisor Bonnie White told MTN News that the backpack program is “real student-led. They really are the driving force.”

White explained that besides supporting kindergarten through junior high kids in need, the biggest component of the backpack program is being discreet.

“Keeping it under the radar. So no one’s kind of the wiser. The kids get everything they need without kind of showcasing that they might need a little help right now.”

White shared that the program has been active for around 15 years and encapsulates the giving spirit of the Arlee community.

“Anybody that’s in need, we’ll always go that extra mile for our neighbors." White shared. “If there’s any kind of need, the kids always know. They’re the first ones to come up with ‘Hey we need to get help this elder out’ and ‘Ooh we should make little gift baskets for any elders that are in need, any families that are in need'."

Emily Brown/MTN News Fancee Oldperson, a senior at Arlee High School, joined the National Honor Society as a sophomore to help her fellow students

NHS member Fancee Oldperson said she loves coming to school on Thursdays, eager to make the deliveries knowing that they’ll brighten someone’s day. “It’s very exciting. I like to see the little kids get excited when we go around with our bags and everything.”

Emily Brown/MTN News Jake Knoll told MTN News that he wants to be a positive influence that younger kids can look up to.

Jake Knoll — who's in his second year as a member of NHS — feels inspired when he gets to give back to the community.

“Giving a good example, something that I had looking up to an older student. Now being that older student it feels good to be an example." Knoll continued, "It also helps me realize that I can do a lot in the community.”

Emily Brown/MTN News Kendall O'Neill says would love to see the backpack program continue for many more years in Arlee.

Kendall O’Neil loves getting to help out and wants others especially his friends to continue doing the backpack program after he graduates.

“Well, I hope they keep doing this program, feeding all the younger kids. So, hopefully, more kids do NHS.”