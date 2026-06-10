ARLEE, MT — Connor Pablo and Marcos Cortez were on their annual eighth grade trip to Yellowstone National Park when their class stopped to rest at Lion's Park in Ennis, Montana. The two boys sat down on a nearby bench — a memorial dedicated to the late husbands of Jody Everts and Carolyn Williams — before noticing the women and offering their seats.

Robyn Wayne reports - watch the video here:

Arlee students praised for act of kindness on Yellowstone class trip

"We were just sitting down and we got up and asked if they wanted to sit down," Cortez said.

The boys also took a photo of the women at the bench.

"All they were really asking for was for us to take a picture of them on that bench because they never got the chance to..." Pablo said.

"They told us they went fishing there and sat on that bench," Cortez said.

Days later, back at school and preparing for their eighth grade promotion, Pablo and Cortez learned their moment of kindness had made an impression.

The school received a letter from Everts and Williams praising the boys for their kindness and compassion. The women wrote that they were impressed by the quality of students at Arlee and left feeling grateful and confident in the next generation. They also included a $100 donation for future field trips, signing it "With thanks from two grandmothers, Jody Everts and Carolyn Williams."

Kenn Hill, a science teacher at Arlee Junior High who has led the yearly trip for years, said he had to do some investigating after the letter arrived without names.

"It was really enjoyable to get the letter but with no names, I had to start going around and investigating. I had the picture and the students thought they were in trouble and I would go up to them and say who took this picture," Hill said.

Students identified Pablo and Cortez as the ones who took the photo — a proud moment for Arlee Schools, Hill said.

"Very proud representation of this school and the people in this valley and I know the reservation gets a bad rep sometimes but we have some amazing kids here," Hill said.

For Pablo and Cortez, the recognition is a moment to remember.

"Be nice to people, treat them with respect that you want, and be nice to others," Cortez said.

"I'm so glad me and Marcos got to experience that moment with those two... I hope they still look for kindness for people in my generation," Pablo said.

The $100 donation will be used for next year's eighth grade Yellowstone trip.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

