Baby goats provide special therapy at Kalispell's Brendan House

KALISPELL — It was a fun-filled afternoon at Logan Health’s Brendan House in Kalispell as five baby goats stopped by for a special therapy session.

Brendan House Director of Nursing Shilo Fritz has worked at the assisted living facility for 24 years and has made it an annual tradition to bring her baby goats by each spring.

“Little did I know when I woke up this morning, I would be holding a week-old baby in my arms,” said Brendan House resident Brenda Hixson.

Big smiles, laughter, and tears of joy echoed through the halls of Logan Health’s Brendan House as five little friends paid a special visit. The baby goats are less than a week old and have 27 brothers and sisters back home at the family farm in Kalispell.

WEB EXTRA: Baby goats provide special therapy at Brendan House

“So, we’ve been breeding and have had our hobby farm for the last 14 years so, every year we bring in the baby goats for the residents, yup, they love it,” said Brendan House Director of Nursing Shilo Fritz.

Fritz says Brendan House residents look forward to this special day each year, "this is one of the number one activities each year, they look forward to it, it brings back memories of living on the farm themselves, they have so many stories to tell."

WEB EXTRA: Baby goats bring special therapy to Brandan House

Brendan House resident Brenda Hixson had never touched a goat before, she drew an instant connection with her little friend, "he feels my heartbeat, and so he’s nice and comfortable, yeah."

Fritz said the last two years have been hard at Brendan House, including a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in November of 2020.

A chance to bring a little extra joy to residents goes a long way, "these employees have worked hard the last two years, the residents have been well taken care of and it’s been tough times so, anything that we can give to them is wonderful."