Benefit concert raises funds for food banks in the Flathead

BIGFORK — A chance to catch live music and celebrate a great cause? That’s what’s happening in the Flathead this week.

Man & The Box — featuring Tommy Edwards, Clint Sherman, Benny Weag from the television show The Voice and special guest Kelley Sinclair — will perform a benefit concert in Bigfork.

“There will be music, food you name it, and every single dollar goes to both the Flathead Food Bank and the Bigfork Food Bank as well,” said Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Chris Sidmore.

Put on your dancing shoes if you want to support your local food banks in the Flathead this week as they prepare for their busiest stretch of the year with the holidays fast approaching. Performers from the show “The Voice” will be putting on a benefit concert at the Jewel Basin Center at the second annual "Feed the Need" event.

Sidmore said admission is “pay what you can” with attendees encouraged to donate at the door.

“Show up, have a good time, throw a dollar, throw a hundred dollars into the donation plate, and one thing we’re really proud of here at the Flathead Food Bank is we have such good buying power that it just goes so far, I’ll give you an example, I just made a deal today to buy a dozen eggs for a dollar," said Sidmore.

Sidmore said the food bank has seen more than a 100% increase in working household families needing their services in the last year.

“So, people that are trying, giving it their all but whether it’s a medical condition or rising house prices or you know inflation in general, the need is greater than ever.”

He said a $10,000 matching donation has already been put in place, helping thousands of people in need this holiday season.

“Year to date we’ve seen over 50,000 people come to our pantry, 50,000 visits. We’ve served over a quarter of a million meals. We’ve seen an increase in veterans, elderly, a ton of children coming in here — just a huge need," added Sidmore.

Feed the Need will be held at the Jewel Basin Center in Bigfork, on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

There will be a full bar and food for purchase on-site. Carpooling is recommended. Limited seating will be available, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Donations may be provided via cash, check, Venmo, or Paypal. If you cannot attend but wish to donate toward the match, donations may be made by in advance online or via Venmo (@FlatheadFoodBank). Please note that donations are for Feed the Need.

Sign-ups for the Flathead Book Bank's Thanksgiving dinners start on Wednesday and are open through November 16 at the food bank. Turkey dinner curbside pickup takes place on November 17.

