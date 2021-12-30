Bridging the gap between healthy foods and financial instability in Helena

HELENA — Saint Peter's Health in Helena and the Helena Food Share have teamed up for their Food is Care program.

The program provides food boxes to people with health concerns and food insecurity.

“If I didn't have it, then more times than not that I probably wouldn't have anything,” said Sharon Tatum who participates in the program.

Tatum is one of 10 recipients of the food boxes and says it is a life-changer.

“You know I'm in the older person and I don't get out a lot and. I don't get a lot of money and It's just very important,” said Tatum.

Helena Food Share and Saint Peter's Health bring healthy food options to people suffering from food insecurity to health problems bridging the gap between healthy eating and financial instability.

The organizations wanted to continue bringing healthy foods to those in need following the end of the distribution of food boxes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Both the Food Share and St. Peters found that this was a very important thing to continue. So that those folks can continue to receive the boxes and have that access to the healthy foods that they might not otherwise have,” said Haylie Wisemiller, Population Health Specialist for St. Peter’s Health.

Tatum says the food boxes help keep her healthy and help her manage her Celiac Disease and diabetes, "there actually was a time when I thought it wasn't going to have anything to eat, and yeah they came to my rescue."

Recipients receive their food boxes every other week, the food in the box is based on the health needs of the individuals receiving them. And all items are from donations through Helena Food Share.

