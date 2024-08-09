Building blitz happening to create Jake's Farm in the Dell

RONAN — On August 7, we shared the story of a family's dream to create a facility for adults with autism.

As of August 9, volunteers are already hard at work. That's why MTN checked with them on their construction progress.

Off of Llama Lane on Autism Way in Ronan, there's a building blitz going on. A foundation is set and wood planks are being lined up for a floor.

This new center will be the first of its kind in the state, a place for adults with autism to not just live, but thrive.

"Our adults with autism, with special needs, were shipped out of state and we started this 6 and a half years ago to stop that because our Montana residents need to stay at home near their parents, near their family, so hey can be loved and cared for here," shared Rich Janssen, who is spearheading this project with his wife Julie.

Jake's Farm in the Dell is a passion project more than six years in the making for The Janssens, and after the sudden death of their son Jake, it has even more meaning.

"[Jake] would be happy that we completed the vision that we set forth for him. You know, it's bittersweet," expressed Julie.

For anyone interested in helping with construction, the building blitz for Jake's Farm in the Dell is ongoing until the evening of August 10.