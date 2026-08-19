Charlo school nears goal of building its first new track since 1971

CHARLO, MT — For more than a decade, Charlo School has been working to raise funds for a new track. Now, the community is closer than ever to reaching that goal.

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Charlo schools nears fundraising goal for new track

Harley Coleman has spent his whole life in Charlo. Over the years, he and many others have seen the growing need for a new track facility.

"So some of us got together and said we want to make this a better town, a better facility for our students," Coleman said.

The fundraiser started 11 years ago when Coleman formed a board with one mission: raise money for a new track. The original was built in 1971 with no subsequent upgrades.

"There were athletes going to other schools to practice. They couldn't even practice on the track," Coleman said.

For years, student athletes have had to travel to other schools to practice, and the school cannot host home track meets. Superintendent Jim Baldwin says a new track would mean everything to these kids.

"Well, you know, I think there are a lot of people who want to see it. We still have our naysayers - 'Well, you don't have that many kids' - but it would be a real addition to our school and community," Baldwin said.

Charlo serves fewer than 200 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The school has faced many challenges trying to meet its goal of $1.2 million.

"We thought we could get federal grants. We've talked to our senator, and we just don't qualify," Coleman said.

Coleman says the small numbers don't mean small test scores. The district maintains a graduation rate above 80% and scores high in academics nationally.

"We're investing in the kids. I've seen kids come through Charlo that didn't know quite where they were going, and they came out successful….what's that worth," Coleman said.

The school is about $200,000 away from reaching its final goal. For ways to donate, checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 155, Charlo, MT 59824.

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