Church donation helps Butte Rescue Mission complete new Center of Hope facility

BUTTE — BUTTE — A new Center of Hope is opening in Butte thanks to a generous donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church's contribution will help the Butte Rescue Mission complete its new Center of Hope facility.

The donation covers the final phase of the mission's $2.9 million construction project, including finishing a kitchen and dining hall that will provide meals and stability for people experiencing homelessness.

The Butte Rescue Mission has served the community for more than 50 years with a faith-based approach. The organization's 19 staff members provide emergency shelter, free meals, clothing assistance, and addiction recovery programs.

Last year, the mission served 1,302 individuals through meals, shelter, and life skills training. The new Center of Hope will expand the mission's capacity by 25 percent, meaning they'll be able to help an estimated 1,750 people in the first year.

The mission has set measurable goals, including helping 35% of clients achieve long-term housing. They also plan to provide food assistance to 100% of people seeking services. About 70% of adults seeking help will enroll in recovery programming.

The church also recently provided hands-on support, with local church members volunteering at the new facility on East Platinum Street.

Volunteers helped move items, assemble furniture, and organize clothing and supplies.

