Community cheer: Lolo brewery offers free Christmas trees

LOLO — Lolo Peak Brewery & Grill is sharing the holiday spirit, one tree at a time. Like they have for the past 12 years, the brewery is offering free Christmas trees to anyone who needs one.

“Every year since we've opened, in 2014, we've cut down a handful of trees to give back to the community,” said owner Courtney Romocki. “Just something that we wanted to do to help people that might not have the means to go cut their own tree or be able to go out and buy a tree, but still be able to have the Christmas spirit in their home.”

They brought 200 trees to the brewery from the nearby Lolo National Forest. Already, many have left on top of cars, to put down holiday roots in local homes. Romocki said this need is why the brewery keeps the trees coming year after year.

“I think just hearing people's stories and seeing them be able to have something that they might not be able to normally have,” she said.

Thanks to a post on the brewery’s social media, many of the trees have already gone out into the community. If there are any left, trees can be found next to the Lolo Peak Brewery & Grill patio.

“I think getting the word out to people is great so that people have the opportunity to come and get one,” Romocki said. “Feel free to head out, help yourself to a tree. You don't need to come into the building or ask to take one. It's just anybody can come out into the yard space and take it if they need a tree.”