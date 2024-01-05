Dog Sled Adventures in Olney gives dogs a second chance at a good life

OLNEY — The lack of snow over the past few weeks has impacted a lot of businesses that rely on it — but dog sledding isn't one of them.

One business north of Whitefish has been offering dog sled rides since early December; but the dog sled operation is about much, much more.

“I think it's the excitement that the dogs build up to go and everything it's just, you know, it would be a happier place if people consider their job play, like the dogs do. Because this is play to the dogs,” said Dog Sled Adventures owner Jeff Ulsamer.

Dog Sled Adventures in Olney has been providing tours for 45 years, 35 of those years in Montana.

The sled dog team got its start in an unusual way and is comprised of some very fortunate dogs.

“Oh, well I got started saving dogs out of the animal shelter. I started saving dogs and I used them to pull me on cross-country skis. There's too many dogs that need a home in this world. And you know, I sort of need rescuing myself sometimes. So I like to stick with the underdog and give them a chance,” said Ulsamer.

Jeff Ulsamer has about 110 dogs, half of which are rescue dogs.

He has about 30 dogs at his home who are retired but he keeps them all fed and happy, feeding the group about 350 pounds of meat a day.

“They’re my kids you know, they're always happy to see me they're always willing to give me a kiss. They give me all their allowance, and they love to do the dishes,” said Ulsamer.

While pulling the massive sled full of people may seem hard on the dogs, it is not.

Huskies and the part husky dogs that Ulsamer has are bread to do this type of work.

“The dogs love it. They really live to do this. And there's nothing that they would rather do in the world than go pull a sled,” said Ulsamer.

With a little encouragement, the team of ten dogs pulls that sled down the winding trail at a speed of about 40 paws.

Dog Sled Adventures averages about 835 rides a year from December through March.

There is still plenty of time to book a ride on this unique Montana winter adventure for tourists and locals alike.

“I've taken out a lot of people that have never seen snow before. And that's that's a thrill for me,” said Ulsamer.

If you’re debating if dog sledding is fun, Ulsamer ensures, “It's the most doggone fun you can have.”