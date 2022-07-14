KALISPELL - The final murals on the Rails to Trails Tunnel Vision project are nearing completion with the artist working around the clock.

The artists working on the ‘Lone Pine Tunnel,’ just south of the Foys Lake interchange, are happy to be bringing more public art to the area.

“Building the art community in Kalispell it's important people really react positively to the art and it's, it's a win-win. Let us do a bunch of art," said Thomas Valencia, the artist painting the inside of the tunnel.

The art in the tunnel is inspired by the animals and scenery around the valley. The artists are facing some challenges with the heat and time restrictions, but they are working tirelessly to create beautiful art to share with the community.

“Having more public art and like avenues to create art in Kalispell is been like everything. I think, you know, communities that have more art and more involvement. They're just more healthy, you know more connected. And I think in Kalispell, we really need that," said Jessy Hanson, the artist painting one side of the outer tunnel.

The tunnel will be completed on July 19 and will be back open for the public to see the completed project. Until then, the tunnel is closed to through traffic but people are encouraged to come and view the process from outside the tunnel.

