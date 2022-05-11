Watch
Flathead, Glacier students finish another student-built home

MTN News
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 11, 2022
KALISPELL - Flathead Student Built House program student Seth Wantaja is moving directly into a full plumbing apprenticeship after helping finish the seventh house built by students.

Students from Flathead High School and Glacier High School can participate in the construction class and learn how to build a house from the ground up.

The main goal of the program is to provide kids with hands-on knowledge and a head start in the job market.

“This is the whole reason we're doing it right here. Getting the kids some experience getting them signed up for apprenticeship program and full steam ahead,” said Student Built Homes teacher Brock Anderson.

All of the students who participate in this 7,500-hour program get 360 apprenticeship hours logged with the Montana Department of Labor.

This year's house is located at 180 Parkridge Drive and is now up for sale.

