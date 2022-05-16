Flathead Valley community invited to Music and Mental Health Panel

WHITEFISH — Most of us can relate to listening to music to lift us up when we are sad or down.

North Valley Music School teamed up with the Nate Chute Foundation to bring awareness of the positive impacts music has on our mental health as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“It goes back to Socrates and Aristotle and it's forever been used to help people come together to find solace and peace and, you know, forever it's been a medicine for us. So, what better way to you know, be mentally aware about how we can make life better and more enjoyable by ways of music," said North Valley Music School Executive Director Deidre Corson.

The executive director from the Nate Chute Foundation — a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention — will be facilitating the panel discussion.

The panel will include a licensed music therapist, musicians, and mental health advocate. They will share their expertise how music and mental health correlate and how it can help unify people going through difficult times.

“I don't know that there's anything that's more pervasive than music. Just you don't meet anybody who doesn't have a way that they connect with music that's really important to them. I just have never met that person," said local musician and educator Brett Holmquist.

The musicians will play their songs and share how music has impacted their own mental health journeys.

Watch one of the songs to be performed below:

WEB EXTRA: Music to bring awareness of the positive impacts music has on our mental health.

“I really hope that we can, we can help people remember that they don't have to just consume music that they can generate it and that there's something on a physical level when...our bodies make music or when we have an instrument vibrating next to our belly or our heart is that actually has a physiological effect that is very positive on our well being," said Holmquist.

The Music and Mental Health Panel will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Whitefish High School Black Box Theater. The event is free and open to the public thanks to support from Humanities Montana.

“Our goal would be that the audience leaves feeling connected, empowered and supported and know that they have more tools in their tool bag there's always help. There's always help. So don't be afraid to reach out for help," said Corson.

