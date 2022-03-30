Watch
Goat therapy helping people at Flathead wellness retreat center

Firefly Horse Company is a wellness retreat center that offers a different kind of therapy to help patients heal.
Goat Yoga Therapy
Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 12:20:40-04

COLUMBIA FALLS - Firefly Horse Company — located between Kalispell and Columbia Falls — is a wellness retreat center that offers a different kind of therapy to help patients heal.

They offer everything from equine-assisted therapy to goat yoga. Therapy through animals allows patients who aren’t seeing growth through traditional therapy to explore a different healing avenue and the potential for a breakthrough.

The facility uses horses, sheep, dogs, bunnies, goats and traditional methods to work with patients.

“There's something to be said about the connection that someone can have with an animal that really just evolves that healing into something completely different,” Firefly Horse Company business manager Laurel Gann explained.

Firefly is beginning to explore healing through goat yoga and is adding this unique healing method to its extensive programs.

