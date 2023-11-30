Grant funding provides ADA accessibility options for Flathead River access points

WEST GLACIER — The Flathead River in Northwest Montana is an outdoor paradise for rafting, fishing, and all sorts of recreation.

A nonprofit in the Flathead called The Flathead Rivers Alliance has teamed up with multiple organizations to secure grant funding to improve ADA accessibility at different access points along the river.

“We’re really invested in how do we ensure everyone can have access to the natural resources,” said Flathead Rivers Alliance Executive Director Sheena Pate.

Thanks to more than $30,000 in grant funding through the Flathead Resource Advisory Committee and the Flathead National Forest, the Flathead River will soon see major accessibility improvements at 12 different river access points.

“We don’t see why there should be any barriers for everyone to be able to go out, not only with themselves but for their family and friends to join them as well,” added Pate.

The Flathead Rivers Alliance is a nonprofit focused on accessibility and preservation of the Flathead River.

Pate said upgrades at river access points are long overdue.

“Getting out on the river or talking to raft companies and them saying hey we have clients calling us, they need certain adaptive equipment to get into the raft or the drift boat, but we have issues with the access sites because they can’t even get into the bathroom, so just like very simple things that not everyone thinks about.”

Changes include making bathrooms handicap accessible, and constructing ramps, slides, and trails providing direct access to the river.

“And how are they getting from point A to point B so that we can get them into those drift boats and those rafts,” said Pate.

DREAM Adaptive Recreation is a nonprofit that works closely with individuals with disabilities in Northwest Montana to make outdoor activities more accessible.

Executive Director Julie Tickle said providing easier access to the Flathead River is a great step in the right direction.

"When we make places accessible, it really helps the broader community have greater access, you know the concept of universal design, building things and creating spaces that have the broadest user group in mind. So families, the elderly, you know the projects that we’re are working on will impact many people,” said Tickle.

Pate said the hope is to have construction start on some projects as early as this summer, with public workshops planned in the coming months to hear directly from the community.

“So, in-person, looking up the designs that have been proposed to us, coming up with different maybe adaptations, what do you think would be best,” said Pate.

Tickle said greater access gives individuals living with disabilities more confidence and helps them feel more involved in their community.

“Which really serves as a springboard for their entire life, if they can get out here to the river and fish or float with their family or friends, what else can they do? What else can they strive for? So, I really think that projects like this really impact lives, it’s so much broader than getting on the river.”

Flathead Rivers Alliance is still seeking funding for the remaining $13,000 to complete Phase II of this project.

Those who would like to donate to the project can contact Sheena Pate at info@flatheadrivers.org.

