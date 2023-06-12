Grant to help Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country in Evergreen

KALISPELL — The Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country has received a generous award from the Whitefish Community Foundation.

The foundation awarded Glacier Country a $50,000 Kids Fund Grant to support the after-school program for K-8 students in the Evergreen School District.

Glacier Country Boys and Girls Club Interim CEO Justin Lee says the after-school program in Evergreen has grown substantially over the past two years serving 120 kids daily.

Lee says the funds will go directly toward helping children during those important hours of the day right after school is out.

“We just give them a safe place; we give them help with how to learn healthy lifestyles, eating right, exercising, we give them homework help and we expose them to the STEM fields, so it plays a really critical role in a child’s life in all of these communities.”

Lee added that the $50,000 grant will also help provide meals to children during the summer months.