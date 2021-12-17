Watch
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Grant to help Mountain Home Montana to provide services

Women’s Giving Circle of Missoula County gives $10,000 grant
items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
The Women's Giving Circle has given $40,000 to non-profit organizations since its formation in 2018.
women's giving circle
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 16:01:13-05

MISSOULA — It’s a Merry Christmas for Mountain Home Montana as the organization just received a $10,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) of Missoula County.

The Women’s Giving Circle is a program through the Missoula Community Foundation. Members pick an area of concern in the community and offer a yearly grant to the organization they choose. This year it was homelessness.

The Giving Circle has given $40,000 to non-profit organizations since its formation in 2018. It’s one way this group of about 100 women can give back.

“I know to some, facing some problems, it’s a drop in the bucket. But it’s a drop and it’s a start, said WGC steering committee chair Terri Goldich. “And the reason that we set it up to have the membership chose the focus area of the grant cycle, it allows us to pivot towards the worst need, the strongest need at that time."

Mountain Home provides shelter for young mothers who need a place to live and provides a network of support for a successful future.

Learn more about Mountain Home Montana here. Additional information about the Women’s Giving Circle can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.