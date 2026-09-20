Great Fish Community Challenge raises record $8.6 million for 89 Flathead Valley nonprofits this year

FLATHEAD VALLEY — The Great Fish Community Challenge raised a record $8.6 million this year, helping 89 local nonprofits serve the Flathead Valley — a $2 million increase over last year's total of $6.5 million.

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Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Alan Davis said the preliminary total marks a milestone for the valley.

"We ended at an all-time record. 8.6 million is the preliminary total that the nonprofits raised. The 8.6 million is two million more than last year, so a 20% increase," Davis said.

More than 4,000 donors answered the call, including for CASA for Kids, which advocates for children who have been abused or neglected.

Executive Director Rachelle Buckley said the challenge raised $250,000 for the organization and streamlined the fundraising process.

"We have to wear both hats, I have to be a social worker at times and I also have to be a fundraiser at times, and so the Great Fish really enabled us to do it in a streamlined way," Buckley said

Dream Adaptive Recreation, which brings outdoor recreation to people with disabilities and veterans throughout the Flathead Valley, raised $400,000 through the challenge.

Development Manager Erich Spitz said the funds help keep programs affordable and accessible.

"The Great Fish Community Challenge has been an amazing opportunity for Dream and 88 other nonprofits here in the Flathead to lift our programs and keep them affordable for our participants," Spitz said.

Spitz said the foundation's impact reaches across the entire valley.

"What the Whitefish Community Foundation has done has been amazing. It has just helped to improve our community as a whole," Spitz said.

The $8.6 million is not the final number. The Whitefish Community Foundation is still tallying the Great Fish Match Fund.

The final total will be announced at the Great Fish Awards Ceremony on Oct. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wachholz College Center in Kalispell.