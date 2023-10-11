Hamilton's Mosaic Church kicks off the season of giving with Operation Christmas Child

HAMILTON — Christmas is still months away, but for one Bitterroot Valley church, the season of giving has already begun.

Mosaic Church on Main Street in downtown Hamilton is hosting a silent auction and chili cook-off on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. to raise funds for Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is a national program that sends a shoe box of gifts to children around the world.

The program is run by the Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse which partners with churches around the country to distribute shoe boxes to local community members.

When someone picks up a shoe box, they fill it with gifts, hygiene tools, school supplies and oftentimes pictures from America. They then drop it back at their church to be sent off.

Mosaic Church currently has boxes for pick up outside their doors, but the silent auction will raise money to specifically benefit Operation Christmas Child.

The silent auction will include vacation getaways, home goods, Christmas decor and even piano lessons.

While shopping, participants can also taste and vote on their favorite chili.

