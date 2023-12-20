Housing Whitefish receives donation to continue work on sustainable housing

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish community is working together to hopefully solve the housing crisis and Housing Whitefish has received a big donation to help their work.

Housing Whitefish is a non-profit group that is helping build affordable housing and working toward establishing a rental assistance program.

Their main goal is to help advocate and create sustainable housing. Explore Whitefish made a $52,000 donation to Housing Whitefish on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The money was collected in July through September of this year through the Community Sustainability Fee. This fee is a voluntary 1% fee from restaurants and hotels in the area.

Fifty percent of the 1% fee is going to support Housing Whitefish.

While Explore Whitefish was originally created to help create a sustainable tourism plan, they have seen the need for affordable housing to keep the town running.

“But in order for tourism to be a viable part of our economy, we need our businesses to succeed,” noted Rhonda Fitzgerald, who is a member of the Explore Whitefish Board of Directors. “And we need the employees of those businesses to succeed. And so we're investing really in the community because that's good sound economic development.”

“For us, it's just an opportunity to expand on the work that we're already doing, and really take some big strides to meeting some of the housing affordability challenges here in Whitefish,” added Housing Whitefish Executive Director Daniel Sidder.

Visit https://www.housingwhitefish.org/ to learn more about Housing Whitefish and what they are doing.