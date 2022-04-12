Kalispell boy receives adaptive bike

KALISPELL - We have an update to a Positively Montana story we brought you last month.

Jaxen Flores of Kalispell waited two years to get an adaptive bike, and his long wait is finally over.

Jaxen’s family was struggling to raise funds to get a bike and decided to use Facebook as an avenue to raise money. It took just five hours to raise over $2,000, enough to purchase the bike.

It was supposed to take five-to-18 weeks to receive the bike, but it came just two weeks after they ordered it.

“So just having it here is kind of like a wow. It’s here and we've got all this opportunity to go outside this summer and do this with him,” said Erin Hoch.

Jaxen has some learning to do before he and his family can go on long bike rides, but he has already been practicing non-stop.

