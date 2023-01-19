Kalispell, Missoula kids looking for mentors through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana

KALISPELL - Approximately 50 kids in Kalispell and Missoula are looking for their perfect mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana (BBBSNM).

“Just imagine yourself when you were younger, and imagine what a big person like an adult, a mentor, who wasn't your parent or a family member could have done for you. And just show up in that way because I think kids are so smart and capable and full of life and then we just need to keep fostering that and I think everyone can benefit from it,” said Allie Stone who volunteers as a Big Sister.

While January is National Mentoring Month, adults can choose to sign up to be a Big Brother or Big Sister any time of the year and support a child in their community.

“If you have someone who has the same interest as you but a totally different person at the same time. You find new interests with them and like a happy place. you went out of your way to do it and that means it's worth something,” said Kealani Urben who is a Little Sister.

The connections made through these mentorships benefit both the Big and Little by providing a connection you may not have known that you needed.

“I've just seen her grow into such a beautiful person the last year that I've known her and yeah, it just means everything,” said Stone.

Kids who sign up to be a Little need a little extra help to grow and navigate life through a connection outside of their family and friends.

“Because I don't have many people outside of my family members. So to have someone that is outside of my family is just amazing,” said Urben.

Being a Big Brother of Big Sister doesn’t take up an immense amount of time, just a few hours a month worked around you and your Little’s schedule.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News Allie Stone volunteers as a Big Sister.

“My sort of philosophy on it is just meant to be a positive role model and influence in her life I, I want to develop a lifelong relationship that just she sees us something that's positive and we can go out and do positive things in our community," said Stone.

Learn more about the program by visiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana website at https://www.bbbsnwmontana.org/.