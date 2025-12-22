Kalispell Toys for Tots hosts annual gift wrapping fundraiser to help children in need

KALISPELL — Toys for Tots is hosting their annual gift wrapping fundraiser in Kalispell throughout the week to support children in need across the region.

Volunteers have set up the station at Sportsman and Ski Haus where they are wrapping any gift, including those brought from outside the store, for donations towards helping children who are in need.

The money donated will stretch beyond the Flathead, extending into Libby, Eureka, and more communities.

"For us we always want to always thank Toys for Tots for all they do in our community. We're a locally owned, employee owned company, and so it's important for Sportsman and Ski Haus to be able to be involved in this each year and help support the community," Power said.

The fundraiser will be taking place through Christmas Eve. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.