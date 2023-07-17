Major support seen for Sam’s Hope Chainsaw Carving Auction

LINCOLN - Sam’s Hope Foundation wrapped up its first annual chainsaw carving competition over the weekend in Lincoln.

“Fifty percent goes to the Carvers, 50% goes to Sam’s Hope Foundation,” explained Sam’s Hope Foundation Chainsaw Carving Competition co-coordinator Valeria Clark.

It was a benefit for the artists but more importantly the mission of the foundation.

Roland “Sam” Kolve was 15 years old when he was tackled playing football and fell to the ground. He felt an ache in his spine, and it grew worse.

MTN News Sam’s Hope Chainsaw Carving Auction (July 2023)

After numerous tests and doctors, Sam was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma and was given a 15% chance of survival.

Upon Sam’s passing in 2011, his family start the Sam’s Hope Foundation in his honor, providing financial opportunities for families ridden with medical bills.

Now, Sam’s legacy lives in the First Annual Chainsaw Carving Competition in Lincoln.

A four-day art emporium in the heart of Lincoln saw hundreds gather to purchase art created throughout the weekend, including Joe Wilson.

“What they're doing here helps those children and their families to be able to get some of the care that maybe they couldn't get otherwise.”

The mission of the event was alive in well all patrons and that includes the artists.

MTN News Sam’s Hope Chainsaw Carving Auction (July 2023)

“We live a blessed life because our artwork is accepted and loved by many. If we can have that much influence, then we need to do something good with it. The good thing to do with it is to give back to causes such as...Sam’s Hope Foundation and other causes that have to do with children that need to have the extra help,” said sculptor Anthony Robinson.

The auctions began Saturday and earned upwards of $20,000 in earnings, with the hopes of doubling that number on Sunday.

The event hosted some of the most talented chainsaw artists in the nation and that art and Sam’s Hope have touched people from all over the Treasure State.

“This morning all the guys were sitting and having coffee at the bar with the owner, Glenn, and there was a gentleman in there who has a granddaughter who has cancer and has benefited from the Sam's Hope Foundation and personally thanked them because this foundation has done a lot for his family already,” added Clark.

Sam’s Hope Foundation is a Montana-based foundation in Lewis & Clark County; to learn more, click here to visit the website.