Missoula Food Bank EmPower Packs helping fight child hunger

One in eight children in Montana faces hunger.

However, to combat those statistics, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is expanding its food pack program to students at almost 30 different meal delivery sites.

MTN visited Hawthorne Elementary — a Title 1 school in Missoula — to see how much of a difference these food packs make.

“For a lot of our kids food insecurity even during the week is a real thing and we're able to provide lunch. So, at least they're getting one hot and healthy meal per day. But, [on] weekends there's no guarantee of that,” Family Resource Coordinator at Hawthorne Elementary Megan Meyers explained.

Parents apply at the beginning of the year to get support. Currently, 53 out of 385 kids at Hawthorne receive food assistance through the Missoula Food Bank’s EmPower Packs program.

“We distribute to kids lockers and backpacks and then they take them home. We try to keep it as confidential as possible," Meyers shared. "The kids that do receive them know that coming and they depend on them and look for them and they will actually seek me out to ask for them if for some reason I'm running behind.”

Getting proper nutrition is essential for kids to be able to focus, regulate emotions, and connect with friends.

“I mean, the word 'hangry' is a real thing for a reason. People do [get like that] and kids are the same way, if not worse. Healthy meals for them is really life-changing and that can't be overstated,” Meyers articulated.

A lot of kids are in need of healthy meals, not only in Missoula but in surrounding areas including Seeley Lake, Clinton, and Lolo.

“This program has actually grown a lot in the last year. So, when we look at our numbers from 2022, we were doing about 1,100 bags every single week to kids this last school year," Missoula Food Bank's Child Nutrition Program Coordinator Ashley Clark recalled. "That has definitely jumped up. We've been doing about 1,300 bags every single week.”

EmPower Packs cost $6 each to make and include fruit, vegetables, oatmeal, mac and cheese, or other meals kids can make on their own. Four to six weeks of packs are put together by volunteers every month and are funded by community support so they can remain free for children.

“A lot of kids every single week are relying on our community to fund this program. So, it says a lot about how caring and generous our community is that we're able to do this and continue this program," expressed Clark.

