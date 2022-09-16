Missoula Food Bank spreads word of free and reduced lunches for students

MISSOULA - We've all heard the saying, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away."

But at Hawthorne Elementary School on Friday, an apple was the conversation starter with students about how school meals are for everyone.

The Missoula Food Bank handed out 1,500 apples to students at four Missoula elementary schools on this International Eat an Apple Day.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News Missoula schools serve an average of 6,000 school meals a day.

“We know how tough it is for a lot of families right now, and we want to get folks excited about access and participation in school meals,” said Claire Bonino-Britsch with the Missoula Food Bank.

Statistics show that 25% of Missoulians look to the food bank for meal assistance.

Food Bank representatives say it's important to let families know that free and reduced school meal programs are still there to help as the federal waiver for free school meals ended in June.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News Statistics show that 25% of area residents look to the Missoula Food Bank for meal assistance.

“Programs like these help us even more. It's an additional aspect of food security," Bonino-Britsch told MTN News.

Missoula schools serve an average of 6,000 school meals a day.

“The school lunches here are cool because you're able to pick out what you want," said Hawthorne second-grade student Ryder Schleicher.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News The Missoula Food Bank handed out 1,500 apples to students at four Missoula elementary schools on Sept. 16, 2022.

Kids get a variety of options to choose from with school lunches, but Schleicher's favorite meal? “My favorite thing to get is the hot dogs… I just scarf them down."

Additional information about the meal programs can the food bank offers you can be found here.

People can also stop by the Missoula Food Bank at 720 Wyoming Street for more information.