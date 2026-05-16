Missoula Rotary volunteers clean Missoula marathon route

MISSOULA, MT — Jackson Crawford and Kiona Stenerson from two of Missoula's Rotary clubs turned litter along Mullan Road into something meaningful, organizing a cleanup of the first 11 miles of the upcoming Missoula Marathon route.

The effort connects Run Wild Missoula, Rotary's Epic Day of Service, and a shared mission to support youth at risk.

"It's not really about cleaning up that one piece of trash it is more about coming together," Crawford said.

More than 20 volunteers spread out mile by mile along the marathon route, collecting enough trash to fill two truck loads.

Crawford said the partnership felt like a natural fit.

Rotary clubs clean Missoula Marathon route for a cause:

Missoula Rotary clubs clean marathon route for youth

"It just seemed kind of natural to support an organization that is supporting youth homes, it's kind of layered but we're all kind of supporting youth homes in various ways," Crawford said.

Both Run Wild Missoula and Rotary sponsor youth homes. Crawford's club supports Sunrise Youth Homes.

"We support the Sunrise Youth Homes and we help take the kids out and do something fun, something they don't normally get to do," Crawford said.

Volunteers also help youth homes make physical improvements — like upgrades to kitchens and living spaces. Stenerson's Rotary club works with Watson's Children Shelter.

"Being able to do our organizations with them it is super rewarding," Stenerson said.

For Crawford, the rewards of volunteering run in both directions.

"It serves people more than it serves us and being a volunteer it feels really good," Crawford said.

Stenerson said the energy among volunteers at the start of the day set the tone for everything that followed.

"This morning when I seen everyone here and they are all smiling faces and ready for the day, it felt amazing," Stenerson said.

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