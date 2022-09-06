Missoula's Hope Rescue Mission aims to help community through unique program

Its mission is to serve those in need.

With multiple programs — from those struggling with addiction to family crises — Hope Rescue Mission is doing everything it can in Western Montana.

MTN News spent some time at the mission's warehouse, which holds clothing for their thrift boutique, and it's more than just a storefront.

“And see, circumstances changed for families in a very positive way because of your service,” said Hope Rescue Mission volunteer Rob Croyle.

Nearly 2,000 bags of clothes were being sorted by Hope Rescue Mission volunteers when we stopped by.

“What I love most about this is I've got to meet some people that I probably never would have met,” said fellow volunteer Bob Maddox.

The recycle program takes donated clothing that is not in sellable condition from their boutique and others across Western Montana and compresses them down into 1,000-pound bails.

Then once a month, nearly 40,000 pounds are shipped out.

“They're distributed really all over the world. And so we keep over 400,000 pounds of waste out of our landfills just by using our recycling program,” said Hope Rescue Mission Development Director Ashley Corbally.

The program combines sustainability and helping those in need which is part of the reason why these volunteers come back.

“I feel like it's really important for us to proactively give help because there will come a time when we'll need help in and who knows, that person you help may be the one helping you up,” Croyle told MTN News.

Maddox echoed a similar sentiment.

“I really think that we're all one calamity away from being homeless," said Maddox. "I mean, there but for the grace of God go I so to interact with these people and to get to hear their life experiences and stuff like that is something that I would never have been able to do if I hadn't volunteered.”

The group is hosting its annual benefit at Marshall Mountain on Sept. 17.