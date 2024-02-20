Missoula's Rita Hall looks back on a century of life as she's about to turn 100

MISSOULA — The year is 1924. The first-ever Winter Olympics were held along with the Summer Olympics that same year in Paris.

It was the first year of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but still four years before sliced bread.

It was also the year Missoulian Rita Hall was born.

On February 19th, just two days before Rita Hall turns 100, the Garden City Bridge Club in Missoula hosted a surprise birthday party for her.

In a room filled with friends, Hall was giddy. She introduced herself thus, “You know, I picture myself as a very serious, thoughtful person, but somehow I don't come off that way."

Rita Hall was born on February 21, 1924, in Garrison, North Dakota. At around six years old she learned how to play cards by watching her mom.

“I used to take a deck of cards with me to grade school and they had to be small because the nuns could not see them,” recalled Hall.

In 1938 Hall moved to Montana. Then, three years later she came to Missoula.

She did one year at the University of Montana but was too young for the nursing program. Since then, a lot has happened.

"I had polio when I was 21. That seemed major at the time," stated Hall.

Sharing some other examples of life events, Hall slid a few jokes in between details, "I was given a lot of gifts. I was a good typist now, I'm paying for that because I have carpal tunnel."

She continued, "I just think that God has been very good to me in, in every way except of course for money. But otherwise, I've had, I have had a very nice life.”

Her life has been full of laughter, friends, and especially family since Rita has for children, 16 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I've met wonderful people and I'm lucky enough to be aware of that fact.”

One of those friends is Nancy Coffee who has been friends with Rita for 40 years. She drives Rita to bridge, enjoys their time sitting in the car together, and calls her a partner in crime.

“Oh, she’s a very good friend, very caring and a lovely lady,” Coffee told MTN.

Being a good friend and person has been Rita’s big aspiration which has been her secret to a fulfilling life.

Hall explained, “I just love being with people. I think the most important thing that anyone can aspire to is always try to see the good side of everybody.”

As she thinks back on her 100 years of memories, she finds herself joyful and laughing.

"I think I was one of the luckiest people in the world," she said. "I could tell you some stories right now in that are so funny that they may wake me up in the middle of the night, you know, thinking, did that really happen and, yeah, it did."

Along with bridge, Rita says she enjoys spending time perusing Netflix. "I'm an expert on Netflix. So, if you'd like to know any good shows and any really bad shows, I have a list," offered Hall.

Rita Hall officially turns 100 on February 21, 2024.