Montana chef is competing for national award

GREAT FALLS - Julie Curtis of Great Falls owns and operates Nosh MT Catering, a small business that focuses on sustainable, locally-sourced cooking.

Her latest venture? Applying herself to the “Favorite Chef” Competition, a national contest involving hundreds of chefs.

“It’s humbling to even be considered for the competition,” says Curtis, who currently sits atop her group as the top vote-getter.

Chefs are split into groups of ninety, but only the top 20 in each group advance. The first round of cuts will be made later this week.

In her application, Curtis emphasized her role as a local producer, utilizing Montana’s farmers and ranchers to source her ingredients.

“You just got to appreciate what's around you and showcase that,” she noted.

If she wins, Julie will receive $25,000 for her business and be featured in a two-page spread in ‘Taste of Home’ magazine.

She says she plans to use the money to upgrade her catering capacity, so she can fulfill orders with larger venues and crowds.

Off to a hot start, Julie is nothing but appreciative: “The support that I receive from everyone else because they see me chasing my dream and contributing to the community, it means so much.”

Click here if you would like to vote for Julie.

Five other chefs from the Great Falls area are also competing in the contest.

