Montana crossing guard gaining attention with friendly waves, smooth dance moves

BILLINGS - There’s a firm belief that something as simple as a smile can brighten even the dullest of days.

For Bill Bishop that’s true, "it started when people started waving me first."

Bishop started working as a school crossing guard just two years ago.

You’ll likely see him posted every school day at the corner of Parkhill and 17th Street.

At that spot, he’s seen by many because his unique presence attracts a little attention.

“So I started waving back,” he said.

But he didn’t stop there, "when you have rhythm, you just gotta dance."

Every morning, Bishop’s smooth moves, waves, and smile help to break up the monotony of the morning commute for dozens of drivers.

Drivers like Nancy Barbula.

"I come down 17th and there’s Bill," she said. "He’s standing on the corner dancing around and waving to everybody.”

Barbula got a kick out of Bishop and thought others should also know about him, so she contacted MTN News, and we eagerly did a story.

It’s a sight she looks forward to every day on her commute.

“Everybody needs a little spot in the morning,” she said. “It just recently dawned on me how wonderful it was and how much joy he brings in the morning.”

Bishop is a marine and has always been called to a life of service, "through all my life, I've always wanted to be in the Marine Corps."

He was blessed with a natural ability to serve and protect, even when he was just a kid.

“I would practice parachuting off the barn with my grandmother's bedsheets and let me tell you, I don't recommend that they don't hold you up,” said Bishop.

After retiring it only made sense he was drawn to another type of service, helping school children get across the road safely.

“And when fellow Marines that go by because I can see on their license plate. I'll give them the hand salute and they return the hand salute.”

By now, Bishop has people who count on him, to help spread a little bit of positivity in their day. People like Barbula. She counts on seeing him on her way to work.

“It’s a powerful thing a smile,” she said.

Bishop says he’ll be there to do just that — at least until his legs and rhythm hold up.

