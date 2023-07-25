Watch Now
Montana girl battling a tumor receives her wish from Montana Hope Project

The Montana Hope Project works to make dreams come true for critically ill children and give families time together away from the stresses that come with an illness.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 25, 2023
HELENA - The Montana Hope Project sponsored Alayna Hutchings, a 7-year-old battling a tumor, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
 
The Montana Hope Project is a non-profit organization sponsored by the Association of Montana Troopers.

“To take a little relief off of all the medical stuff they’ve been dealing with in their personal life,” Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa said.

In March of 2022, Alayna was diagnosed with a tumor on her brain stem. Due to the type and location of the tumor, it was deemed untreatable.

The most requested wish is a trip to Walt Disney World, and that’s exactly what Alayna wished for.

“They have so much fun stuff that we can do…and we can do more incredible things like have fun and go see some animals I’ve never seen,” Alayna said.

Along with going the Walt Disney World, her family will also spend time in SeaWorld and Universal Studios.

“The trip, you know, to spend family time together, for all the kids to have fun and to see her brothers and sister go out and play and make memories with the family,” Alayna’s dad, Danny Hutchings said.

Alayna is the 518th wish the Montana Hope Project has granted.

For more information about the Montana Hope Project, you can visit montanahope.org

