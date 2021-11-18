Montana VA receives donations from Knights of Columbus

HELENA — The VA Medical Center in Helena got a hefty donation Thursday from the District 12 of the Knights of Columbus.

The VA received nonperishable food, warm clothing — including more than 50 bags of gloves, hats, and other winter essentials, a check for more than $1,500, and more than $2,000 worth of food.

The food will go to veterans experiencing homelessness and the warm clothing will go to the VA’s residential program for veterans.

Knights of Columbus Console 10576 Treasurer Larry Hornby says that giving back to veterans like himself, is what the organization is all about. “As being a veteran, it means a lot to me a whole lot to me to see the veterans get what they need."

Montana VA Health Care System Chief of Civic Engagement Amy Claridge says that the donation arrived right when the weather is going to get colder, and veterans are in need.

“It couldn't come at a better time, especially with winter approaching these are just going to serve our veterans, especially our homeless veterans, so well right now," said Claridge.

Whitehall, Townsend, East Helena, and Helena consoles all came together for donations.

