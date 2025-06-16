BILLINGS — The Women’s Network in Billings is learning about fashion and sustainability this month.

See what it looks like inside Switch Society in the video below:

Montana women's group learns fashion and sustainability at clothing swap store

The Billings Chamber of Commerce started the network six years ago, and it has about 100 members already.

Members meet every month to build connections and engage with the community. This month, they met at Switch Society.

Billings entrepreneur Emily Petroff founded Switch Society in 2023. It’s a membership-based business where people can swap clothes, with the goal of saving money and reducing waste.

Vanessa Willardson Emily Petroff

“I didn't know how bad textile waste is for the planet,” Petroff said, “so that's at the core of our mission, is really being a better solution to the problem that is out there.”

Women at the network’s meeting received 50 points at the store to shop for clothes they might not usually buy. The store uses a point system, which customers can use in lieu of cash.

For Billings Chamber Workforce Development Manager Kristen Hoyer, broadening possibilities is what the network is all about.

“It’s always so empowering to just get these women together, to be a little vulnerable. We're always trying something new and getting out of our comfort zone,” Hoyer said.

Billings Chamber Vice President of Business and Talent Growth Cathy Grider partners with Hoyer to plan each month’s activity. According to Grider, the network also functions to help women further their ambitions at work and home.

“The ultimate goal is to get women in to see new spaces or hear about different topics that women face both personally and professionally,” she said.

The Women’s Network is accepting new members. Women interested in the opportunity can sign up here.

If you would like to learn more about Switch Society, you can visit its website here.