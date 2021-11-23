Oh Christmas tree! Lolo brewery spreads holiday cheer with free trees

The employees of Lolo Peak Brewery and Grill are no strangers to hard work, helping others — and cutting down Christmas trees.

“First round of trees we did like 100 and they were gone within a week,” Lolo Peak Brewery and Grill general manager Courtney Romocki said about last year's tree collection.

Since 2017, the brewery staff has been heading out into US Forest Service land and cutting down trees.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News

“We just want to give back to the community and to people that were unable to go out and cut a tree or buy a tree,” said Romocki.

The brewery's patio normally looks a little different than it does right now here there are currently over 200 of these freshly cut Christmas trees that employees have collected.

“[We want] people to feel comfortable coming in grabbing a tree if they need one,” said Romocki.

People looking to get a tree don’t have to let anyone know or even go inside the brewery — just grab it and go.

The staff at Lolo Peak Brewery say they're just happy to be spreading some Christmas spirit this holiday season.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News

“I think everyone that goes out has that intention of just wanting to help other people," said Romocki. "It's the holiday season.”

The Lolo Peak Brewery is located at 6201 Brewery Way — just up the hill from US Highway 93 — in Lolo.