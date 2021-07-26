Peacemaker Award recipient urges others to follow passions

MISSOULA, MT — For the last 35 years, the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and the Missoula Peace Quilters have recognized people within the community who they call the "unsung heroes" displaying peace and justice. On Sunday, the celebration continued in Bonner Park.

KD Dickinson, this year’s recipient of the Peacemaker Award, is passionate about many different organizations in Missoula and dabbles in almost everything. From low-income housing to environment-friendly causes, she does it all, making her extra deserving of this year’s award.

“KD is the founder of Portico real estate, and that mission is to build community, to honor diversity, and to bring dignity to the lives of people, and her whole philosophy is people over profits,” said Betsy Mulligan-Dague, Former Executive Director of Jeannette Rankin Peace Center.

KD was awarded this honor based on criteria that the committee requires participants to display.

“We're really looking for the person who daily in their personal and professional life, walks the walk,” said Mulligan-Dague.

Peace can be shown in many different ways, but inspiration to others is why this honor is so important to the community.

“Helping your neighbors to, you know, going overseas to nonviolent action, and we want to tell those stories about everyday ordinary people that are doing things that are extraordinary,” said Mulligan-Dague.

As for KD, she feels honored and blessed to be the recipient of the 34th Peacemaker Award, but says it wasn’t all her doing.

“And I love this community because so many people. It's sort of what I feel about this award, I didn't want it," she said. "Yet, the community, we want it, because I, they have opened their arms to me.”

As for the next generation, KD says to get involved with something you are passionate about and invite others to do it with you.

If you know someone worthy of this award and want to recognize them for next year's Peacemaker Award, you can head over to their website.