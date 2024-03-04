Plains church allows students to go to prom with help from community

PLAINS — Prom is one of the most unique and special nights for students in their high school years.

But with prom comes hair, makeup dresses, earrings, ed tucks, a matching tie to match the dress, and other accessories.

Church on the Move transformed a room into a prom boutique for local students to come and dress or a suit for the night.

Prom It Forward is in its fourth year of letting students come dress shopping and get accessories to make their night a night to remember.

Jessica Peterson, a pastor at Church on the Move says that this program is a way to give back to the community and make sure everyone can have a prom.

"We offer this program event to kids who can't afford dresses or suits or prom attire to go to prom. And we all you know, our thought is funds should not be money, should not be a reason why you can't go," Peterson said. "And so this is the reason why we started. A lot of families here are on a very limited budget. So this is kind of just a neat way to be able to provide a service for them."

Thanks to donations from the community, the potential burden for families is lifted so the students can spend their night with their friends looking dapper.

And most of all being able to be a high school student and enjoy all the special moments.

"When asked to donate for local students, they get excited, they get excited to know that something they've bought before and I only used once, it's gonna be able to get reused again and it'll give it life again. So they are very giving to the program, giving to the event and giving to the community students," Peterson said.

"And so it's been really an amazing response from a lot of the community members and a lot of them are like, hey, I wanna donate. I got old dresses that are sitting in the closet, I might as well give it to you. It's a great cause. So it's been a really positive feedback from the community," Peterson continued.

Prom for the Plains students is coming up in just a few weeks, but later this month, a Super Senior Prom for those 60 and older will also take place in the community.

