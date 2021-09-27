Polson woman gives a new meaning to the season of giving

POLSON — Nancy Hausermann has been making a difference in the Polson community for the last 20 years.

Now as the Thanksgiving season approaches, she is tackling her next project -- Thanksgiving baskets full of food.

At the corner of Rocky Point Road in Big Sky Lane, you come across a field where someone special is waiting to help those in the community who need it the most.

“One of the great things about her as she gives people a chance to feel good about sharing,” said Nancy's friend, Toni Aviles.

“It's just a drive, it's just, you know, I've got to be helping,” said Hausermann.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

The Polson resident has been lending her hand out to those in the community through a variety of seasonal projects for the past 22 years. The focus now is on collecting and distributing 70 Thanksgiving baskets.

"The food bank helps with a lot of people. We're trying to gear this towards people that fall right under that radar,” said Hausermann.

Hausermann -- who humbly accepted the 2020 Citizen of the Year award by the Polson Chamber of Commerce -- explained her passion for helping others comes from her own life experiences.

“You know, I grew up on the streets. And I was adopted I lived in several homes, and I knew what real hunger was," said Hausermann. "And that's my passion for this is not to see another child have to go hungry.”

Hannah Hishop/MTN News

Hausermann is a fighter. She is fighting for those who can’t make ends meet around the holidays while fighting lung disease, COPD, and other health issues.

She is also a cancer survivor and that did not slow her down, in fact, it made her continue on with putting others above herself.

“Thought is me and you know I'm challenged with all these medical problems, but I have to continue this and I will continue this till God takes me home,” said Hausermann.

“And seeing her month in, month out, she'll do without to give to someone else and she doesn't think twice about it,” said Aviles.

Hausermann is in need of a car to help transport all of these goods to help more people. She's also in need of a whole lot of turkeys this season.

You can donate to Nancy and her amazing cause by reaching out to her on Facebook and asking her how you can help.