'Pumpkins for the POV': Helping The Poverello Center, one pumpkin at a time

MISSOULA — October is about all things pumpkin and The Poverello Center is holding their Pumpkins for the POV fundraiser in partnership with other Missoula businesses.

“We think the Poverello Center is doing such great things in our community so any way that we can support them, we always love to,” said Kate Rodriguez, YMCA fun development director.

The Poverello Center is the largest homeless shelter in Montana and focuses on helping those who are experiencing homelessness.

“The Poverello Center provides food, shelter, help, and hope to all who ask,” said Poverello Center Communications Coordinator Sarah Penix.

What started back in 2016, when one POV supporter who is a farmer donated land and his harvested pumpkins, has only grown.

With 3,500 pumpkins harvested this fall for the event, there are plenty to pick from.

Pumpkins for the POV is a fundraiser where anyone from the community can come to one of eight pumpkin pick up locations and buy a pumpkin for $10. All of the proceeds go to the POV food programs.

“We serve three meals a day, 365 days a year in this dining room,” said Penix.

For the last four years the YMCA has been a pickup site for the fundraiser. Since the start of October, when the fundraiser started, the Y has sold over 50 pumpkins and has raised around $700.

“This is a particular favorite fundraiser for our staff and our members because it's just so festive and seasonal so we're always excited when it comes around,” said Rodriguez.

“Our kitchen works really hard every day and in order to support and maintain that the pumpkin proceeds are really important,” said Penix.

There is a pop up Pumpkin for the POV event on Oct. 16 at 3250 S. Reserve St. The POV will be donating one pumpkin for every pumpkin sold to other homeless shelters in the area.